The second part of "The Other Corner with the Nzes" feat. the Osigbesans will make you laugh even more

Rema Gives a Peek Into His Life as a Global Star in this interview with Korty EO

Stan Nze, Deyemi Okanlawon & Desmond Elliot discuss Olu Jacobs' influence in Nollywood

2023 Elections: Funke Akindele Bello confirms She's PDP's Deputy Governorship Candidate

Joeboy delivers an outstanding COLORS performance of his new single "Spiritual Gbedu" | Watch

Watch Episode 4 of Papa Benji (Season 3) on BN TV

Watch Episode 3 – A Widow's Might – of Papa Benji (Season 3) on BN TV

"Afrocity" Season Two is Here! Binge Watch All 6 Episodes of the Ndani TV Series

This Chicken Stir-Fry Recipe by Kiki Foodies is Perfect for the Chilly Weather

Check out the gripping teaser for Falz & Chiké's "Knee Down"

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The Osigbesans brought a whole new vibe to this special episode of “The Other Corner” with Blessing and Stan Nze.

Seun Osigbesan had a lot to say. He recounted how his wife, Seun, came into the picture and supported him in numerous facets of his life. Seun Osigbesan, the main pastor of Gracemade Christian Center, has adjusted to the reality that his wife is a successful actress despite their diverse job interests.

You enjoyed part one, this will definitely make you laugh even harder

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

