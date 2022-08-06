Connect with us

Life Before #BBNaija: Four Times Hermes Appeared in Music Videos for Top African Artistes

Published

14 mins ago

 on

The current Big Brother Naija Level Up housemates are full of vibes. Most of them already had a growing career path before entering the house. We’ll definitely be keeping our eyes on their growth after the seventh season of the reality TV show.

One housemate that has really caught our eye is Hermes. A housemate who can dance, act, play basketball, model… what can’t he do?

We’ve also uncovered some of the music videos he featured in as a dancer. From Burna Boy to Buju, check out Hermes in his element below:

BNXN (fka Buju) – “So Lovely”

 

Burna Boy – “Monster You Made”

Ajebo Hustlers – “Loyalty”

Focalistic & Davido – “Ke Star” (remix)

