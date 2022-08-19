Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu tells us about her journey into the interesting world of Nollywood on the “Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast”

In this episode of the “Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast,” Nollywood actress Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu takes us on her interesting journey into Nollywood. She started out modelling and somehow ended up being in a “Batman” movie.

From living in Calabar for a year while producing and presenting a show for EbonyLife TV to starring in one of the highest-grossing movies in Nigeria, “The Wedding Party,” she has been in the industry for 10 years and she is just getting started, from the sounds of it.

Watch her talk all about it in the video below: