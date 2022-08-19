Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu tells us about her journey into the interesting world of Nollywood on the “Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast”

Beauty BN TV

Janet Ndomahina's Tips on Foods That Help You Lose Weight

Beauty BN TV

Check Out Mena Adubea’s Nighttime Skincare Routine

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: Ilebaye Speaks On Her Relationships With Beauty, Bryann & Kess

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: "Daniella is a valuable person… I do want to date her" - Khalid

Beauty BN TV

Here's Uche Natori Go-To Summer Makeup Routine

BN TV

Watch a New Episode of Toke Makinwa’s “Toke Moments”

BN TV Living

Check Out Omabelle’s Chic Bedroom Makeover

BN TV Events

Returning to Work After Having a Baby? This is Kaliné's Advice

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7 Weekly Recap Show: Ships, Competitions & Predictions for Sunday’s Evictions

BN TV

Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu tells us about her journey into the interesting world of Nollywood on the “Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast”

Published

23 mins ago

 on

In this episode of the “Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast,” Nollywood actress Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu takes us on her interesting journey into Nollywood. She started out modelling and somehow ended up being in a “Batman” movie.

From living in Calabar for a year while producing and presenting a show for EbonyLife TV to starring in one of the highest-grossing movies in Nigeria, “The Wedding Party,” she has been in the industry for 10 years and she is just getting started, from the sounds of it.

Watch her talk all about it in the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Adedamola Adedayo: “Playboy” Gets Fireboy DML Standing Tall

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Chioma Momah: Lessons I Learned from 20 Years of Marriage

Farida Yahya: Using Customer Insights to Improve Your Branding

BellaNaija’s New Series Explores How We Should Tell African Stories
css.php