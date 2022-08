Nigerian Hip-Hop legend and record producer signed to Chocolate City Music, M.I Abaga, returns with the visuals for “The Guy“, the lead single off the album “The Guy.”

The track is an attestation to his position as Nigeria’s (and arguably Africa’s) hip-hop prodigy. From the beat to the lyrical delivery, it stands out as one of the best album openers by a rap artist.

Watch the video below: