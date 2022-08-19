Connect with us

Music Scoop

M.I Abaga Releases 11th Studio Album “The Guy” | Listen on BN

Music

New Music: Tha Boy Myles feat. Skiibii - Shawty

Music Promotions

Joeboy’s Latest Single is Out & It is a ‘Feel-good Heartbreak Song’ | Listen Now

Music Scoop

New Music + Video: Asake - Terminator

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Asake is Now a House Owner!

Music Scoop

"Here’s my story of strength and resilience" - Adekunle Gold Explains New Tattoo

Music Scoop

Di'Ja Teases New Music Dropping Soon

BN TV Music

Watch ILLBLiSS & Idahams deliver a spectacular performance of "Abena" on Glitch Sessions

BN TV Music

New Video: 1da Banton feat. Zlatan - No Sleeping

BN TV Music

New Video: Fireboy DML feat. Asake - Bandana

Music

M.I Abaga Releases 11th Studio Album “The Guy” | Listen on BN

Published

2 hours ago

 on

After a brief rap hiatus, M.I Abaga returns with “The Guy“, an album which lyrically cements his position in the industry as The Guy, The Artist, The Family Man, and Business Mogul.

The album opener, called “The Guy,” is an attestation to his position as Nigeria’s (and arguably Africa’s) hip-hop prodigy. From the beat to the lyrical delivery, it stands out as one of the best album openers by a rap artist. The upward trajectory of his career is also highlighted in the track called “Bigger“, where he teams up with fellow industry heavyweight Olamide and America’s Nas to deliver a groovy mid-tempo song that is guaranteed to become an anthem of success stories.

If you are a fan of MI, you’d know that as much as he has a strong hold on hard-core rap music, he is also a lover. He gives us further insight into this side of him with “The Love Song” and “The Inside“, where he delivers on the passion and intimacy that is expected from love songs, with The Cavemen, Phyno, and Wande Coal lending their unique talents to these songs.

So much can be said about the album, but experiencing the perfectly structured body of work will take you on the journey of the legend M.I. Abaga, who, like fine wine, has evolved into the powerhouse we know as “The Guy.”

Listen to the album below:

Stream it here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Adedamola Adedayo: “Playboy” Gets Fireboy DML Standing Tall

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Chioma Momah: Lessons I Learned from 20 Years of Marriage

Farida Yahya: Using Customer Insights to Improve Your Branding

BellaNaija’s New Series Explores How We Should Tell African Stories
css.php