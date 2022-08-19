M.I Abaga Releases 11th Studio Album “The Guy” | Listen on BN

After a brief rap hiatus, M.I Abaga returns with “The Guy“, an album which lyrically cements his position in the industry as The Guy, The Artist, The Family Man, and Business Mogul.

The album opener, called “The Guy,” is an attestation to his position as Nigeria’s (and arguably Africa’s) hip-hop prodigy. From the beat to the lyrical delivery, it stands out as one of the best album openers by a rap artist. The upward trajectory of his career is also highlighted in the track called “Bigger“, where he teams up with fellow industry heavyweight Olamide and America’s Nas to deliver a groovy mid-tempo song that is guaranteed to become an anthem of success stories.

If you are a fan of MI, you’d know that as much as he has a strong hold on hard-core rap music, he is also a lover. He gives us further insight into this side of him with “The Love Song” and “The Inside“, where he delivers on the passion and intimacy that is expected from love songs, with The Cavemen, Phyno, and Wande Coal lending their unique talents to these songs.

So much can be said about the album, but experiencing the perfectly structured body of work will take you on the journey of the legend M.I. Abaga, who, like fine wine, has evolved into the powerhouse we know as “The Guy.”

Listen to the album below:

Stream it here.