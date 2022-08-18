Connect with us

BN TV

Watch a New Episode of Toke Makinwa’s “Toke Moments”

Beauty BN TV

Here's Uche Natori Go-To Summer Makeup Routine

BN TV Living

Check Out Omabelle’s Chic Bedroom Makeover

BN TV Events

Returning to Work After Having a Baby? This is Kaliné's Advice

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7 Weekly Recap Show: Ships, Competitions & Predictions for Sunday’s Evictions

BN TV Music

Watch ILLBLiSS & Idahams deliver a spectacular performance of "Abena" on Glitch Sessions

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Weddings

Iyke & Florence Okechukwu reveal the secrets to their successful marriage | Watch "The Other Corner with The Nzes"

BN TV Music

New Video: 1da Banton feat. Zlatan - No Sleeping

BN TV Living

This Theodore Frances Travel Vlog Will Make You Fall in Love With Kigali

Beauty BN TV Living

Cheyenne Muvunyi's Guide on Caring for Bleached Natural Hair

BN TV

Watch a New Episode of Toke Makinwa’s “Toke Moments”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Toke Makinwa is back with another episode of “Toke Moments.”

She wrote;

Today the vlog took me down memory lane with those things I used to judge at some point in my life, the things I swore would never happen to me and childish lists I made thinking life will automatically work out how I wrote it down. Ever heard the term “we make plans and God laughs”, today let’s sit back and have a laugh at the things you once judged but are comfortably doing now.

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Adedamola Adedayo: “Playboy” Gets Fireboy DML Standing Tall

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Chioma Momah: Lessons I Learned from 20 Years of Marriage

Farida Yahya: Using Customer Insights to Improve Your Branding

BellaNaija’s New Series Explores How We Should Tell African Stories
css.php