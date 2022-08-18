Watch a New Episode of Toke Makinwa’s “Toke Moments”

Toke Makinwa is back with another episode of “Toke Moments.”

She wrote;

Today the vlog took me down memory lane with those things I used to judge at some point in my life, the things I swore would never happen to me and childish lists I made thinking life will automatically work out how I wrote it down. Ever heard the term “we make plans and God laughs”, today let’s sit back and have a laugh at the things you once judged but are comfortably doing now.