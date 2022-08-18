Connect with us

BN TV Living

Check Out Omabelle’s Chic Bedroom Makeover

Beauty BN TV

Here's Uche Natori Go-To Summer Makeup Routine

BN TV

Watch a New Episode of Toke Makinwa’s “Toke Moments”

BN TV Events

Returning to Work After Having a Baby? This is Kaliné's Advice

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7 Weekly Recap Show: Ships, Competitions & Predictions for Sunday’s Evictions

BN TV Music

Watch ILLBLiSS & Idahams deliver a spectacular performance of "Abena" on Glitch Sessions

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Weddings

Iyke & Florence Okechukwu reveal the secrets to their successful marriage | Watch "The Other Corner with The Nzes"

BN TV Music

New Video: 1da Banton feat. Zlatan - No Sleeping

BN TV Living

This Theodore Frances Travel Vlog Will Make You Fall in Love With Kigali

Beauty BN TV Living

Cheyenne Muvunyi's Guide on Caring for Bleached Natural Hair

BN TV

Check Out Omabelle’s Chic Bedroom Makeover

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Instead of always lusting after those beautiful bedroom inspiration photos, you can find a way to make those dreamy bedrooms a reality. It only makes sense to revamp your bedroom, especially since we have all spent more time at home than ever. It is where most of us eat, sleep, work, and play. So why wouldn’t you want to make it your little haven?

If you require some interior design inspiration, lifestyle vlogger Omabelle has a new video just for you.

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Adedamola Adedayo: “Playboy” Gets Fireboy DML Standing Tall

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Chioma Momah: Lessons I Learned from 20 Years of Marriage

Farida Yahya: Using Customer Insights to Improve Your Branding

BellaNaija’s New Series Explores How We Should Tell African Stories
css.php