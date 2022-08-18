Connect with us

Returning to Work After Having a Baby? This is Kaliné's Advice

Published

3 hours ago

 on

For any musician, having a baby may seem like a disruption to your career and can give you a lot of anxiety, Kaliné says. It’s a catch-22 because you probably really want to start a family, but you also don’t want it to affect the time and energy you put into your 24/7 job of becoming the best musician you can be. “I know how you feel and I went through all these thoughts and emotions too,” she adds.

In this vlog, she talks about a few things that helped her fight her inner critic, who kept telling her she’d never be able to reach her music career goals.

Watch:

 

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

