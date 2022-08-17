Klala Films and Photography Celebrates the Graduation Ceremony of 33 Students from the 2022 Photography Academic Session | See Photos

The bid to give back to society, provide a direction to the Nigerian youth, as well as solve the growing unemployment in the country, has made the celebrity photographer, Adebusoye Solomon, a.k.a Klala, the CEO of Klala Films and Photography, organize a free photography academic program to help equip and empower some Nigerian youths in videography and photography business.

The 6-month program, which commenced on February 7th, this year, had its first set of beneficiaries, 33 in number, graduating last Sunday, August, 7th,2022.



The ACE photographer-entrepreneur purposely organised the academy to train the beneficiaries in both the theoretical knowledge and practical skills of photography, videography and cinematography.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, Adebusoye Solomon disclosed his passion to give back to the Nigerian society, and particularly to the teeming unemployed youth in the country, which motivated him to organize the program as a means of helping to acquire professional skills in photography and videography which can make them self-reliant entrepreneurship.

The problematic employment problem in the country which has rendered most Nigerian youths unproductive, motivated me to organize the program. It is a way of helping our youth to get vocational skills in photographic and videographic entrepreneurship. I discover that there are so many youths who wish to take a professional career in photography but who can’t afford the bills involved. Particularly, there are so many of them who actually want to come and learn from Klala Photography and Films but who, because of the financial implication involved, can’t do this. So, because of this, I felt I owe it a duty to help these helpless youths to achieve their aims in life. If the government has failed them, I believe those of us who God has helped to survive Nigeria’s harsh socio-economic environment, should not fail them. And that is the major reason that made me organize this program free of charge to help them achieve their dreams”, he said.

Also, the Ondo-born entertainment icon expressed sincere appreciation to all the dignitaries who found time to grace the occasion just as he was also full of gratitude to all the media houses that covered the event.

See more photos from the event:

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme