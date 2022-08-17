Connect with us

Events

Hello Amuwo Odofin! Burger King Now has an Outlet Close to You

Events

Klala Films and Photography Celebrates the Graduation Ceremony of 33 Students from the 2022 Photography Academic Session | See Photos

Events Scoop

Falz & Iyanya gave Fans an Unforgettable Experience at Mainland BlockParty

Events Movies & TV Music Scoop

How Your Fave Celebs Turned Up for the First Prime Video Experience in Nigeria

Events Promotions

Register for the Africa Creative Market + Get the Details | August 29th- September 3rd

Events Music

Flavour's performance at the 2022 SummerStage music festival was unforgettable

Events

Mr. Dowell’s served the finest Friendship-themed Cocktails at Bovi’s Naughty by Nature Comedy Show | See Details

Events

Check out these Beautiful Moments from the Summer Garden Brunch by Chef Vee of Cole Cooks

Events Promotions

Wakanow partners with Eko Hotel and Suites, Launches the Prideland Edition of the Tropical Christmas Wonderland

Events

Guinness treats Winners from Big Brother Naija Season 5 to an Exotic Trip to Dublin

Events

Hello Amuwo Odofin! Burger King Now has an Outlet Close to You

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Buzugbe Victoria, Marketing Coordinator; Elie Youssef, Operations manager; Bukunolami Adeosun, Training Coordinator & Quality Assurance Manager; Odudu Imeida, Project Manager and Sholarin Busayo, IT Manager at Burger King at the grand opening of Burger King outlet in Festac Town, Lagos over the weekend.

Food lovers and connoisseurs in Amuwo Odofin and its environs can now enjoy the Real Burger Experience their way, as The Home of the Whopper, Burger King has launched a new outlet in Festac.

Guests present at the launch had so much fun partying with the King. The event which had in attendance key influencers and celebrities, including Festac-bred Nigerian Graffiti artist, Osa Seven, featured lots of exciting activities, including painting classes, free meal vouchers, and branded merch giveaway, and the kids were also not left out, as there was a bounce house, free toys and many more goodies on offer.

Attendees also explored The King’s menu featuring a variety of flame-grilled burgers, crispy French fries, King fusions, chicken burgers, and of course the iconic signature burger – The Whopper.

Speaking on Burger King’s launch in Festac, Marketing Coordinator, Burger King, Buzugbe Victoria shared that it is pretty impressive how much the company has been able to achieve in such a short period, as well as the intensity of the love and loyalty that has been earned from the consumers so far.

As a result, Victoria noted, the new outlet was launched in a bid to position Burger King further closer to its Festacconsumers and to ensure the continuous and consistent delivery of its customizable meal options and classic savory menus to all its teeming consumers.

She said:

“Besides the fact that Burger King is already a force to be reckoned with, we pride ourselves in consistency, quality offerings, great services, and yes, the brand name. All these four, so far, have helped us achieve what we want, and we also see them taking us even farther”.

Intrigued, young creative artist, Temisan Efah shared that his excitement knew no bounds when he heard earlier in 2021 Burger King would set its footprints in Nigeria.

He said:

“It was actually a great pleasure to be here. It has been fun since we got here and I can tell you that it’s exciting. Nothing short of exciting. The food is great, especially the signature Whopper and chicken nuggets.”

“They will do well in Nigeria, that I am sure of,” another attendee, Kimmy Adeyemi submitted. There are lots of people in that space making burgers, but what Burger King is doing is really satisfying.”

It would be recalled that Burger King officially launched its first outlet in Nigeria on November 1st, 2021 at the flagship location, 247 Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island and its 2nd outlet opened in December 2021 on Herbert Macaulay way, Yaba.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Adedamola Adedayo: “Playboy” Gets Fireboy DML Standing Tall

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Chioma Momah: Lessons I Learned from 20 Years of Marriage

Farida Yahya: Using Customer Insights to Improve Your Branding

BellaNaija’s New Series Explores How We Should Tell African Stories
css.php