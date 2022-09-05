Connect with us

Anthill Studios to premiere animated web series "League Of Orishas" on September 11 | Watch the official teaser

Watch Episode 5 (Season 2) of TNC Africa’s “Little Black Book” on BN TV

All the Spectacular Performances at #The15thHeadies | Watch

Faux-curly bangs and a bun? Nthabiseng Petlane will show you how it's done with 4C hair

Watch this Hilarious Episode of Bimbo Ademoye’s Web Series “Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion”

Watch Nancy Isime & The Cavemen in this episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

Check Out this Epic Scene featuring Jimmy Odukoya & Viola Davis from "The Woman King"

10 Questions With… Amaka on Her Fave Moments in the Level Up House | #BNxBBNaija7

Watch: Ramsey Nouah shares first teaser for the upcoming Shina Rambo biopic

Amaka talks about her relationships with the #BBNaija7 guys & what's next for her | Watch

Published

1 hour ago

 on


Anthill Studios has unveiled the teaser for its animated series, “League Of Orishas.”

“League of Orishas” follows the characters in a fantasy world inspired by various west african mythologies, the story is set in a time when gods, supernatural beings, humans roamed
the Earth. It will feature some of your favourite gods and their devotees.

The animated series is created by Niyi Akinmolayan and animated by Eri Umusu.

”League Of Orishas” will premiere exclusively on Anthill Studios’ YouTube channel on September 11, 2022.

Watch the teaser below:

