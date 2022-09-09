Ifeyinwa Anyadiegwu talks music licensing in new episode of the “Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast”

Ifeyinwa Anyadiegwu, Head of Legal at Chocolate City, is the latest guest on this episode of the “Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast.”

She discusses everything about music licensing, particularly in partnership with Nollywood, from what it takes to get a song on a soundtrack to how artists make money besides sponsorships and even how to dodge copyright lawsuits on various social media platforms.

