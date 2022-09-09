Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Music Nollywood

Ifeyinwa Anyadiegwu talks music licensing in new episode of the "Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast"

BN TV Movies & TV

Funmi Iyanda, Japheth Omojuwa & Hauwa Allahbura discuss Voting in New Episode of "Public Eye"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don’t Miss Episode 6 (Season 2) of TNC Africa’s “Little Black Book”

BN TV Scoop

The Moment Tobi Amusan Defended Her Diamond League 100mH Title in 12.29secs!

BN TV Music

New Video: Joeboy - Contour

BN TV Movies & TV

“Everything I did, I’m happy I did them… with my full chest” — Deji says | Watch this Exclusive #BNxBBNaija7 Interview

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: Check Out Some of the Movies Rachel Starred in & Produced

BN TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7 Weekly Recap Show: Hermes' Veto Power & Predictions for Sunday's Eviction

BN TV Living

Catch Enioluwa & Joy in Episode 7 of “Bukie’s Kitchen Takeover”

BN TV Living

Susan Pwajok debuts New Podcast "Surviving Lagos" | Listen to Episode 1

BN TV

Ifeyinwa Anyadiegwu talks music licensing in new episode of the “Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ifeyinwa Anyadiegwu, Head of Legal at Chocolate City, is the latest guest on this episode of the “Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast.”

She discusses everything about music licensing, particularly in partnership with Nollywood, from what it takes to get a song on a soundtrack to how artists make money besides sponsorships and even how to dodge copyright lawsuits on various social media platforms.

Watch the new episode below:

You can also listen to the extended version here.

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Biodun Da-Silva: What it Means to Have a Life Partner

Rita Chidinma: A Sickle Cell Warrior’s Story

Women Radio x UN Women Training for Journalists Explores How We Can Represent Women Better in Media

Your Better Self with Akanna: We Must Be Grounded in Reality

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
css.php