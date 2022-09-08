BN TV
Life Before #BBNaija: Check Out Some of the Movies Rachel Starred in & Produced
Rachel Edwards Akowe, one of the new BBNaija season 7 housemates (and a rider), has always been in the spotlight. She has appeared in a few Nollywood films and collaborated with well-known actors.
Today, we’ve compiled a list of Nollywood films in which Rachel appeared before entering Biggie’s house.
“Baggage”
In the film “Empathy,” she co-starred with Jimmy Odukoya, Chris Okagbue, and Bolaji Ogunmola, and she also produced it
“Long Way Down” (timestamp 4:07 )
“The Third Wheel”
“Failed Love,” a sequel to “The Third Wheel”
She featured in the film “Mustapha” alongside Chinonso Arubayi, Uzee Usman and Chelsea Eze
“Someone Like Her”
“Tug of Love” (timestamp 33:45)
She plays Tania in the ROK Studios film “Tania’s Trap,” in which she staged a kidnapping that went horribly wrong. She is abducted by a thief, in whose hands her destiny now rests
