Life Before #BBNaija: Check Out Some of the Movies Rachel Starred in & Produced

Rachel Edwards Akowe, one of the new BBNaija season 7 housemates (and a rider), has always been in the spotlight. She has appeared in a few Nollywood films and collaborated with well-known actors.

Today, we’ve compiled a list of Nollywood films in which Rachel appeared before entering Biggie’s house.

“Baggage”

In the film “Empathy,” she co-starred with Jimmy Odukoya, Chris Okagbue, and Bolaji Ogunmola, and she also produced it

“Long Way Down” (timestamp 4:07 )

“The Third Wheel”

“Failed Love,” a sequel to “The Third Wheel”

She featured in the film “Mustapha” alongside Chinonso Arubayi, Uzee Usman and Chelsea Eze

“Someone Like Her”

“Tug of Love” (timestamp 33:45)

She plays Tania in the ROK Studios film “Tania’s Trap,” in which she staged a kidnapping that went horribly wrong. She is abducted by a thief, in whose hands her destiny now rests