Help the Avwunudiogba Family find Abraham

Published

27 seconds ago

Abraham Avwunudiogba, a Sales Executive, was last seen at 10am on the 18th of September, 2022 (through a security camera) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa. His colleagues had complained to his family that they hadn’t seen him at work or heard of him since the 12th of September.

After involving the Bayelsa State CID, it was found, through a security camera, that he was lodged in a hotel on the 17th of September. Since then, nobody has heard from him or seen him. The police have also gotten no lead, nor is there any proof that he ran away as all his items are intact.

If you see or hear of him, kindly call 07054089782.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija's commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development.
