Angel sits with Neo, Saga & Ilebaye in the First Episode of her “Of Blood, Bones and Water” Podcast

Angel, in the first episode of her podcast “Of Blood, Bones and Water”, sits with fellow Big Brother Naija stars Neo, Saga and Ilebaye as they discuss the fame that comes with the show, its pains and challenges, pleasures, expectations, reality, future plans and more.

Announcing the podcast, Angel said: “I put my tears into this, my prayers, my happiness, my anxiety, my love and honestly it’s so surreal that I’m looking at my first personal project. I don’t know how I did it…. I hope you enjoy seeing this side of me and I hope you all enjoy this podcast as much as I did. I’m thankful. It’s your host Angel, Of Blood, Bones and Water,” she added

Watch the first episode below: