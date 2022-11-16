Connect with us

BN TV Living

Lilian & Benita sit with Sandra Osaigbovo in Episode 7 of the “Girl to Woman" Podcast

BN TV

Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu shares her experience with endometriosis on “Of Blood, Bones and Water” Podcast

BN TV

Waje talks life before music, journey to fame & faith in God on "Tea With Tay" (Season 2)

BN TV Nollywood

Bolanle Ninalowo talks Leaving America, Marriage & Career in New Episode of #WithChude | Watch

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Your VIP access to Femi Otedola's 60th birthday party with his family

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Nanle - On a Base to Score

BN TV Music

Tomi Thomas Delivers a Captivating Performance of "Waiting" | Watch

BN TV

Catch Denola Grey in the latest episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Music

New Video: CKay - Mmadu

BN TV

Catch Episodes 1 to 6 of Lilian Anegbe-Akande & Benita Okojie Adeyina's "Girl to Woman Podcast" on BN

BN TV

Lilian & Benita sit with Sandra Osaigbovo in Episode 7 of the “Girl to Woman” Podcast

Published

5 hours ago

 on

In this week’s episode “Girl to Woman Podcast,” Lilian Anegbe-Akande and Benita Okojie Adeyina sit with Sandra Osaigbovo to discuss being confident in any size, and how to overcome body insecurities and boost self-confidence.

Some of the topics discussed in this episode tagged “confident at any size” include: building a consistent fitness routine and lifestyle; diet & nutrition; weight lifting myths; “the perfect size” vs. “working with your natural shape”; tackling body insecurities; dressing for your body type; navigating fitness post-pregnancy; and more.

Watch:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

From Falz to Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Asake & Others – Here’s a List of Albums Released This Year 

Yetty Williams: How to Teach Children Self-Awareness in this Digital Age

Funmto Ogunbanwo Talks to Us About Her Mental Health Advocacy & Founding Ibi Ayo

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Mfonobong Inyang: Dogmatism is A Major Problem in Nigerian Politics
css.php