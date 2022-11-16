Lilian & Benita sit with Sandra Osaigbovo in Episode 7 of the “Girl to Woman” Podcast

In this week’s episode “Girl to Woman Podcast,” Lilian Anegbe-Akande and Benita Okojie Adeyina sit with Sandra Osaigbovo to discuss being confident in any size, and how to overcome body insecurities and boost self-confidence.

Some of the topics discussed in this episode tagged “confident at any size” include: building a consistent fitness routine and lifestyle; diet & nutrition; weight lifting myths; “the perfect size” vs. “working with your natural shape”; tackling body insecurities; dressing for your body type; navigating fitness post-pregnancy; and more.

Watch: