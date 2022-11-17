Connect with us

Mercy Johnson Okojie Announces Premiere Date for “Mercy’s Menu” Season 3 – Here’s What to Expect

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Mercy’s Menu” is back for another season!

The kitchen talk show, hosted by Mercy Johnson Okojie is set to premiere this November. The Nollywood star and entrepreneur will invite some of your faves into her kitchen to cook and talk about family, their personal life experiences, work, some of the most difficult times in their lives, and so much more.

Season 3 of “Mercy’s Menu” will feature 13 episodes and star guests like Joke Silva, Patience Ozokwo, Waje, Yvonne Jegede, Shaffy Bello, Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), Adaze Yobo, Deyemi Okanlawon, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Chinonso Egemba (Aproko Doctor), Nwanneka Nkumah, Nelly Agbogu (NaijaBrandChick), and Ifedayo Agoro (DiaryofaNaijaGirl).

Season 3 promises to be exciting, funny and emotional. The show will air from November 19, 2022 on Africa Magic Family at 6:30 p.m. (WAT) every Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday on YouTube.

“Mercy’s Menu” season 3 is produced by MJO Productions and WildFlower Productions and directed by Ifeoma ‘Oma Areh.

Watch the trailer below:

