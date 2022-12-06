Connect with us

Ife Adegoke highlights the best investments a woman can make to transform her finances on the "Girl to Woman Podcast"

Pamilerin Adegoke shares how he makes $200,000 a year as an influencer on Rediscover TV's "New Money"

Watch the Official Trailer for "Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper"

This Nigerian Meat Pie Recipe from Ify’s Kitchen Will Delight Your Taste Buds!

Bisola Aiyeola talks about her journey to stardom in new episode of #WithChude

Get Your Weekly Dose of Dimma Umeh on a New Episode of “Dimma Living”

Jordan Will Be On Your 2023 Travel List Once You Watch Alma Asinobi's New Vlog

In Case You Missed It: Highlights from the 17th Edition of The Experience

Watch: Rodney Umeh sits with Fisayo Fosudo to talk about how he went from making TikTok videos to becoming a millionaire

Toke Makinwa travels down memory lane with Denrele Edun in this episode of "Toke Moments"

In this week’s episode of the “Girl to Woman Podcast,” Lilian Anegbe-Akande and Benita Okojie Adeyina sit down with Ife Adegoke, popularly known as “Money Talks With Ife,” who is a Certified Financial Instructor, to discuss the absolute best investment you can make as a woman to transform your finances.

The topics discussed include the importance of financial education, a joint account with your husband, budgeting, savings vs. investments, and more.

