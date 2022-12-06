Ife Adegoke highlights the best investments a woman can make to transform her finances on the “Girl to Woman Podcast”

In this week’s episode of the “Girl to Woman Podcast,” Lilian Anegbe-Akande and Benita Okojie Adeyina sit down with Ife Adegoke, popularly known as “Money Talks With Ife,” who is a Certified Financial Instructor, to discuss the absolute best investment you can make as a woman to transform your finances.

The topics discussed include the importance of financial education, a joint account with your husband, budgeting, savings vs. investments, and more.

Watch: