Pamilerin Adegoke shares how he makes $200,000 a year as an influencer on Rediscover TV’s “New Money”

Rediscover TV has a new series titled “New Money.” It follows the lives of millennials across Nigeria and shows how they make and spend their money. This show will inspire you and leave you smarter about managing your business, career, and lifestyle.

In this episode, Pamilerin Adegoke, who is a digital marketer and social media influencer living in Lagos, Nigeria, talks about how he earns between $200,000 and $300,000 per year. He has been able to build his income through social media influencing and marketing by working with different brands and clients.

From a young age, he started to develop a good relationship with money, especially with the help of his father, who gave him an important role in his company, which helped to build his leadership abilities. His deep understanding of social media marketing has helped him work with clients like Laliga and Binance. With all he has been able to build financially, he decided to diversify by investing in real estate and also starting a restaurant with his business partner.