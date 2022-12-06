Connect with us

BN TV Career Living

Pamilerin Adegoke shares how he makes $200,000 a year as an influencer on Rediscover TV's "New Money"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Official Trailer for "Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper"

BN TV Living

This Nigerian Meat Pie Recipe from Ify’s Kitchen Will Delight Your Taste Buds!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Bisola Aiyeola talks about her journey to stardom in new episode of #WithChude

BN TV

Get Your Weekly Dose of Dimma Umeh on a New Episode of “Dimma Living”

BN TV Living

Jordan Will Be On Your 2023 Travel List Once You Watch Alma Asinobi's New Vlog

BN TV Events Music

In Case You Missed It: Highlights from the 17th Edition of The Experience

BN TV

Watch: Rodney Umeh sits with Fisayo Fosudo to talk about how he went from making TikTok videos to becoming a millionaire

BN TV

Toke Makinwa travels down memory lane with Denrele Edun in this episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Music

New Video: Mavin Records - Won Da Mo

BN TV

Pamilerin Adegoke shares how he makes $200,000 a year as an influencer on Rediscover TV’s “New Money”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Rediscover TV has a new series titled “New Money.” It follows the lives of millennials across Nigeria and shows how they make and spend their money. This show will inspire you and leave you smarter about managing your business, career, and lifestyle.

In this episode, Pamilerin Adegoke, who is a digital marketer and social media influencer living in Lagos, Nigeria, talks about how he earns between $200,000 and $300,000 per year. He has been able to build his income through social media influencing and marketing by working with different brands and clients.

From a young age, he started to develop a good relationship with money, especially with the help of his father, who gave him an important role in his company, which helped to build his leadership abilities. His deep understanding of social media marketing has helped him work with clients like Laliga and Binance. With all he has been able to build financially, he decided to diversify by investing in real estate and also starting a restaurant with his business partner.

Watch episode 1:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Titilayo Olurin: Dear Men, Take Your Communication Skills Beyond “Send me your photo” & “Come to my house”

Dennis Isong: Why You Should Invest in Properties Close to the Airport

Tola Oladiji: Never Resort to Plagiarism When Writing a Research Paper

Scared of Debit Alerts? Here’s How to Deal With the Fear of Spending Money 

No Money? No Problem! Here’s How to Have a Detty December the Sapa Way
css.php