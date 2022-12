FilmOne and Toyin Abraham Films Productions have released the official trailer for “Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper.”

The film which is set to premiere in cinemas on December 23, 2022, stars Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Kunle Remi, Bimbo Akintola, Lilian Afegabi, Eso Dike, Tomiwa Tegbe, Kola Ajeyemi, Antar Laniyan, Okusanya Lolade, and directed by Adebayo Tijani.

Watch the official trailer below: