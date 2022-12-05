BN TV
This Nigerian Meat Pie Recipe from Ify’s Kitchen Will Delight Your Taste Buds!
Culinary content creator Ify’s Kitchen is out with another mouth-watering recipe on her YouTube channel, and as usual, we can’t wait to share it with you.
In this video, Ify shows us the Nigerian way to make a meat pie.
She shared this on her channel
Hey Faves, in this video, I will be showing you houw to make delicious and yummy meatpie. Perfect crust and scrumptious moist filling. This is THE meatpie recipe.
Ingredients
500g flour
250g margarine
1 teaspoon baking powder
pinch of salt
3/4 cup cold water.
Meat pie filling
Minced meat
scotch bonnet pepper
potatoes
onions
carrots
black pepper
cooking oil
seasoning cubes
1 tablespoon cornflour
2 tablespoon water
salt
1 egg
Watch: