This Nigerian Meat Pie Recipe from Ify’s Kitchen Will Delight Your Taste Buds!

Culinary content creator Ify’s Kitchen is out with another mouth-watering recipe on her YouTube channel, and as usual, we can’t wait to share it with you.

In this video, Ify shows us the Nigerian way to make a meat pie.

She shared this on her channel

Hey Faves, in this video, I will be showing you houw to make delicious and yummy meatpie. Perfect crust and scrumptious moist filling. This is THE meatpie recipe.

Ingredients

500g flour

250g margarine

1 teaspoon baking powder

pinch of salt

3/4 cup cold water.

Meat pie filling

Minced meat

scotch bonnet pepper

potatoes

onions

carrots

black pepper

cooking oil

seasoning cubes

1 tablespoon cornflour

2 tablespoon water

salt

1 egg

Watch: