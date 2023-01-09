Bella Shmurda talks Starting Out, Meeting Olamide & Stardom #WithChude | Watch

Connect with us

BN TV

On this insightful episode of #WithChude, host Chude Jideonwo sits with Dagbana Republik hitmaker Bella Shmurda.

The singer opens up on his journey so far; his time in school, making it through university as a performer, the times before fame, hustling, his friendship with Poco Lee, meeting Olamide for the remix of his smash hit “Vision 2020” stardom, the origin of his stage name and lots more.

Watch clips below:

 

Head over to watch.withchude.com to watch the full interview.

You can also listen to the full podcast on listen.withchude.com.

