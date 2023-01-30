Connect with us

Burna Boy shares visuals for “Common Person”

Asake Returns with New Single & Visuals | Stream "Yoga" on BN

Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye & Kanaga Jnr will be joining the cast of MTV Shuga Naija Season 5!

Beverly talks about bullying, trauma & blossoming in the new episode of #WithChude

The Chicken Suya Recipe We’ll Definitely Be Trying This Week, Thanks Sisi Yemmie!

Velvety Foodies shares two ways to make pounded yam without a mortar in new vlog

Watch the Trailer for “Love In A Pandemic” starring Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon & Teniola Aladese

Chike shares beautiful visuals for “On The Moon”

The Teaser for “Domitilla: The Reboot” Is Here | Watch

Don't Miss this Episode of "Mercy's Menu"

Burna Boy shares visuals for “Common Person”

Published

4 hours ago

 on


Grammy award winning Afrobeats star, Burna Boy has released the highly visuals to his song Common Person.

The visuals sets Burna Boy against the relatable and deeply nostalgic backdrop of the everyday life of average Nigerians and portrays him as one who didn’t forget his roots.

“Common Person” is off his widely acclaimed album, “Love, Damini” and is produced by Telz. The crisp visuals is directed by the talented Director K.

Watch the video here.

