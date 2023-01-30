Burna Boy shares visuals for “Common Person”



Grammy award winning Afrobeats star, Burna Boy has released the highly visuals to his song Common Person.

The visuals sets Burna Boy against the relatable and deeply nostalgic backdrop of the everyday life of average Nigerians and portrays him as one who didn’t forget his roots.

“Common Person” is off his widely acclaimed album, “Love, Damini” and is produced by Telz. The crisp visuals is directed by the talented Director K.

