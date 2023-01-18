No Dull This Election Period, Collect Your PVC Sharp Sharp 

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The future of the country rests on our shoulders – all of us. As the election draws near, it becomes imperative for every one of us to collect our PVCs and cast our votes.

As we dey talk say we wan make the country better, everybodi go join hands together make we play their own part. As this country dey so, na you and me get am and na you and me fit come together make am better.

So make you no dull this election, go collect your PVC sharp sharp.

What do you have to do? Simple! Click this link to see the collection centre closest to you and get your PVC before the 29th of January, 2023. Remember, your vote counts and your voice matters.

