Culinary content creator Dolapo Grey has shared another resourceful recipe video on her YouTube channel. This episode is for those who would like to learn her recipe for the Ayamase stew or sauce delicacy.

What you need

Palm Oil

Meat

Chopped Onion

Iru (Locust beans)

Roughly blended atarodo, green paper and onion

Salt

Stock cube

Ponmo

Shaki and beef

Boiled eggs

Watch: