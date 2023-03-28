Connect with us

Bigi Watch and Win 3.0 Promo Wraps Up with a Bang as Lucky Customer Drives Home in a Brand New Car

Experience the Best of Local Entertainment with MultiChoice's Rich Indigenous Content Collection

CWAY Group celebrates World Water Day With a Focus on Sustainable Water Management

GAC Motor Revolutionizes the SUV Market with New Definition of Success

Celebrate Easter with an Evening of Beautiful Music: The Afri-Classical Concert is Back!

Celebrating in Style! Golden Ladies(UK) Honour Rose Peter Graham with Birthday Bash

Davido to Host Special Live Event "A Timeless Night" in New York, London & Lagos in April!

Tony Elumelu’s 60th Birthday Party was all Shades of Fun with Wizkid, Flavour, CKay in Attendance

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Honoring a Legacy: Hilda Victoria Joanne Adefarasin Remembered in Service of Songs and Tribute Night

Published

1 hour ago

 on

R-L: Olawale Odenusi, Digital Marketing Lead, Rite Foods; Dove Akinadewo, winner of the Bigi Watch and Win Promo 3.0; Abiola Aransiola, Assistant Brand Manager, Bigi and Progress Chukwuyem, winner of Nigerian Idol season 7, at the Bigi Watch and Win 3.0 Promo raffle draw event at Silverbird Cinema in Lagos recently

Bigi, one of Naija’s favourite fun and refreshing range of soft drinks for every moment has rewarded a lucky consumer, Dove Akinadewo, with a brand-new car and other exciting prizes for emerging the grand prize winner of its 3rd Bigi Watch and Win Promo, which held on Saturday, March 25th, at Silverbird Cinema, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Other consumers who were selected for the raffle draw event, held at Silverbird Cinemas also got consolation prizes which includes laptops, Bigi products, blenders, printers, air pods, and several exciting prizes.

Biola Aransiola, Assistant Brand Manager, Bigi, reaffirmed the brand’s goal and commitment to creating refreshing experiences for its consumers, especially movie and entertainment lovers in the country.

“With the Watch and Win Promo, the Bigi brand offers movie lovers an exciting, enduring and thrilling experience that will consolidate consumers’ loyalty,” she affirmed.

She further emphasized that the promo demonstrates the brand’s commitment to the growth of the movie industry and entertainment sector by adding value to lives through rewarding movie and cinema lovers.

The ‘Watch and Win Promo’ is an event flagged off by Bigi drinks in December 2021 to excite movie and cinema lovers in Lagos and Abuja by offering them rewards for their viewing experiences.

Dove Akinadewo, a Bigi Cherry Cola lover and winner of the promo expressed her excitement and lauded the Bigi brand for engaging consumers with memorable experiences that change lives across the country.

“I am so happy. I am now a brand-new car owner and I have Bigi drinks to thank for this. Whenever I watch movies now, I think of Bigi drinks and take my favourite Cherry Cola to heighten my movie experience”, she said cheerfully.

Lucky consumer, Dove Akinadewo, winner of the Bigi Watch and Win Promo 3.0, poses in her brand-new car at the raffle draw event at Silverbird Cinema in Lagos

The Watch and Win Promo inspires exciting movie experiences that offer movie lovers and consumers a great reward for their money while enjoying their favourite movies with family and friends.

With the third edition of the promo, the Bigi brand has heightened the excitement and anticipation of the initiative as movie lovers in Lagos and Abuja keep looking forward to storming the Silverbird cinemas to engage with the brand which offers its unique and thrilling experience with its array of 13 fantastically refreshing variants from its portfolio.

Sponsored Content

