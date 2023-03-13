BN TV
Leonel Emeka Orji Shares the “Mysterious Dreams” that Led Him To Christ on “Colours Of Life” | Watch
A new episode of Christian lifestyle talk show, “Colours of Life” is here.
On this edition, Koko Kalango sits with Leonel Emeka Orji, a minister and media creative. Leonel discusses his childhood ambition of being a widely known musical artist, the lifestyle behind the glamour and the success, how he began his personal journey with the Lord, the mysterious dream that led him to Christ and so much more.
Watch: