Bovi Ugboma talks Family, Business & Growth on #WithChude

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Chude Jideonwo’s guest on this episode of his popular podcast show #WithChude is award-winning Nigerian comedian and filmmaker, Bovi Ugboma.

Bovi tells Chude about his love for his mum, his rocky relationship with his dad, how he managed to build his brand, what he has learned about his emotions, how he is raising his kids, dealing with controversy, his relationship with Basketmouth, and lots more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

Head over to watch.withchude.com to watch the full interview

You can also listen to the full podcast on listen.withchude.com

