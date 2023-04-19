Kaelo Iyizoba Shares New Short Film “Boy Meets Girl” Inspired By The Chibok Girls’ Story | Watch

Nigerian-American award-winning filmmaker Kaelo Iyizoba has released his new short film “Boy Meets Girl” – a story inspired by the tragic events of the Chibok Girls’ abduction in 2014.

According to the synopsis, “Boy Meets Girl is set in the town of Gamboru, North-East Nigeria and it follows a seemingly ordinary day in the life of 15-year-old Musa whose life’s trajectory is irrevocably changed after a chance encounter with a young girl on a bus.”

Kaelo Iyizoba, who also serves as the film’s executive producer says, “Over time, it becomes too easy to reduce entire lives to mere numbers. We can distance ourselves from their humanity, forgetting that they loved and were loved, just like us. This film is a call to action for me.”

Producer Adnaan Muhammed-Ali says; “The film unveils some of the insidious tactics used by extremist groups to manipulate vulnerable individuals. It also serves as a reminder to us all of the urgent need to address the underlying grievances that fuel terrorism in Nigeria today.”

“Boy Meets Girl” is Kaelo’s first narrative film and the project is led by Aaliyah Atazamu and Gabriel Dung, and produced by Conrad Johnson-Omodiagbe and Muhammed-Ali.

Watch the film below: