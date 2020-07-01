Kaelo Iyizoba’s Short Film “The Lost Village” nominated for People’s Choice Award at Moment International Film Festival 2020

Connect with us

Published

19 mins ago

 on

The official nominations for the People’s Choice Award for the 2020 Moment International Film Festival, have just been released and “The Lost Village“, a short film by Nigerian-American filmmaker, Kaelo Iyizoba was nominated.

The film has also been selected for the Concordia Film Festival 2020 and the People of Colour The International Cultural Exchange.

Kaelo says it’s the story of survival of Ardo Nahulmi, a small village located just outside the Abuja city centre.

Open to the public, the aim of the festival is to celebrate excellence and create a stage on which the foremost filmmakers will take home $10K in cash to fund their next project.

Check out the full list of nominees here.

Watch the short film below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

