Connect with us

Movies & TV

People Have So Much to Say about the Diane & Elozonam Story

BN TV Movies & TV

Kaelo Iyizoba's Short Film "The Lost Village" nominated for People’s Choice Award at Moment International Film Festival 2020

Movies & TV Scoop

Is There still Hope for the Diane & Elozonam Ship? Let's Fill You In On Tuesday's #BBNaija Reunion Show

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Genevieve Nnaji, Akin Omotoso, Cynthia Erivo are Now Members of The Academy

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch this Short Film "Violated" Addressing Rape and Abuse

Movies & TV Scoop

"Living in Bondage" Breakout Star, Jidekene Achufusi, Covers the New Issue of Tush Magazine

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

We’ve Got the Trailer for Diane Russet’s Forthcoming Movie “Storm”

Movies & TV Scoop

The Housemates talked Sailing & Sinking Relationships on Last Night's #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show

BN TV Movies & TV

Don't Miss the First Episode of The Naked Convos' New Web Series “My Name Is A-Zed”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Denola Grey, Ini Dima-Okojie & Ireti Doyle Star in Upcoming Movie “DOD”

Movies & TV

People Have So Much to Say about the Diane & Elozonam Story

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Probably the most interesting story that has come out of the “BBNaija Pepper Dem” reunion has been that of housemates Elozonam and Diane‘s relationship.

The two were so cute together while in the house, with Elozonam letting us know (during the reunion) that Diane made him feel so welcome when he arrived.

But it looks like the relationship failed to take flight outside the house. Our first clue to that was how we never saw them together at events and on the gram. No love is that secret, you know. Especially when it’s between two public figures.

Luckily for us, the reunion exists for this reason exactly: to update us on the lives of and relationships between the housemates one year after. And now we know exactly what happened between Elo & Diane.

If you aren’t aware of all that’s happened, from the story about a particular “MG” to what happened at the BBNaija finale party, get your updates here and here.

So many people on Twitter have been weighing in on the story, sharing what they think, who they think was at fault, who should have been more patient.

See what people have to say:

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW Damilola Olokesusi of Shuttlers is Making Commuting Easy, Safe & Productive

Biodun Da Silva: Live… Remember to Live

Nigerian Women & the Consistency of Self-Identity Based on Proximity to Men

Mfonobong Inyang: Musings Of A Bleeding Heart

Omolola Olorunnisola: Teaching Kids the Value of Hard Work

Advertisement
css.php