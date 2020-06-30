The Housemates talked Sailing & Sinking Relationships on Last Night’s #BBNaija “Pepper Dem” Reunion Show

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu chatted with the housemates on love, the sailing ‘ships’, and relationships we thought would pass the test of time outside the house, and the housemates present – Mercy, Ike, Diane, Elozonam, Esther, Frodd, Kim Oprah, and Omashola.

It’s actually very hard to put into words exactly how last night’s BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion show was.

Catch the highlight from last night’s episode:

The ever sailing Merike-ship

Mercy and Ike talked about their relationship after the BBNaija show and their struggle to solidify their commitment to each other. We got to see how Mercy and Ike vibed, their lovey-dovey scenes in the house, and it brought back a lot of romantic memories.

Ike said he knew Mercy was the one 2nd week into the show.#BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BNxBBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 29, 2020

It’s no doubt that they’re head over heels in love, and they can’t seem to get over it. Ike reminisced on how they first met during the auditions and by the second week in Biggie’s house, he knew she was the one. For Mercy, Ike was nothing like the men she had encountered in her past while, and her great flirting technique might have ignited the fire of love in Ike’s heart.

I’ve never ever unfollowed Ike – Mercy Asked why Ike unfollows her from time to time, she said he can’t take the heat.#BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BNxBBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 29, 2020

Diane on the #MerIke ship: It’s not a toxic relationship but someone needs to grow up. She says she has a problem with Ike blocking and unfollowing Mercy on social media.#BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BNxBBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 29, 2020

Diane on the #MerIke ship: I love the both of them… they’re cute together…. One minute they’re fighting each other, the next minute they’re in the room playing and laughing.#BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BNxBBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 29, 2020

Diane, her pyramid of relationships & Elozonam

Whatever happened to the much-loved DIALO ship!

Diane made me feel comfortable when I first got into the house. It was like a gravitational pull – Elozonam#BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BNxBBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 29, 2020

Diane and Elozonam really really liked each other when they were in the house, but a lot happened after the house and from last night’s show, it’s clear that they still have a lot to get off their chest.

When Elozonam told Diane about how he felt, she said she wasn’t sure about his feelings for her. So she said they should see what happens after the show.#BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BNxBBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 29, 2020

Diane blamed Elozonam’s inability to let things go, while Elozonam shared how he often felt like the fourth option in their relationship.

After the show: Diane said Elozonam isn’t forgiving and he should take a cue from Ike who constantly chose Mercy.#BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BNxBBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 29, 2020

Elozonam was mentioning the names on Diane’s pyramid of relationship, but there was a certain someone Diane was trying to avoid, but Ebuka just had to let everyone know the full gist.

Diane walked out of the show, after Ebuka mentioned Mawuli, asking if he was worth all the stress. Social media went ablaze with Diane and Mawuli trending on Twitter. Fans were already in Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor’s Instagram comment section, trying to confirm if he was ship sinker.