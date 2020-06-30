Connect with us

The Housemates talked Sailing & Sinking Relationships on Last Night's #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show

We’ve Got the Trailer for Diane Russet’s Forthcoming Movie “Storm”

Don't Miss the First Episode of The Naked Convos' New Web Series “My Name Is A-Zed”

Denola Grey, Ini Dima-Okojie & Ireti Doyle Star in Upcoming Movie “DOD”

An Unexpected Drama Unfolds in Chidinma Igokweuche's Short Film "Chaos"

New Housemates, Drama & Relationships! Fans are Already Counting Down to #BBNaija Season 5

Get to Know More About Regina Daniels & her Family In Upcoming Reality Show "Our Circle"

Memorable Moments from the 2020 BET Awards You Have to See

Madam KoiKoi, Bush Baby & Other Boarding School Horror Stories Come to Life in Efe Irele's Film "Manifestation"

Here's Your First Look at Aretha Franklin's Biopic "Respect"

3 hours ago

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu chatted with the housemates on love, the sailing ‘ships’, and relationships we thought would pass the test of time outside the house, and the housemates present – Mercy, Ike, Diane, Elozonam, Esther, Frodd, Kim Oprah, and Omashola.

It’s actually very hard to put into words exactly how last night’s BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion show was.

Catch the highlight from last night’s episode:

The ever sailing Merike-ship

Mercy and Ike talked about their relationship after the BBNaija show and their struggle to solidify their commitment to each other. We got to see how Mercy and Ike vibed, their lovey-dovey scenes in the house, and it brought back a lot of romantic memories.

It’s no doubt that they’re head over heels in love, and they can’t seem to get over it. Ike reminisced on how they first met during the auditions and by the second week in Biggie’s house, he knew she was the one. For Mercy, Ike was nothing like the men she had encountered in her past while, and her great flirting technique might have ignited the fire of love in Ike’s heart.

Diane, her pyramid of relationships & Elozonam

Whatever happened to the much-loved DIALO ship!

Diane and Elozonam really really liked each other when they were in the house, but a lot happened after the house and from last night’s show, it’s clear that they still have a lot to get off their chest.

Diane blamed Elozonam’s inability to let things go, while Elozonam shared how he often felt like the fourth option in their relationship.

Elozonam was mentioning the names on Diane’s pyramid of relationship, but there was a certain someone Diane was trying to avoid, but Ebuka just had to let everyone know the full gist. 

Diane walked out of the show, after Ebuka mentioned Mawuli, asking if he was worth all the stress. Social media went ablaze with Diane and Mawuli trending on Twitter. Fans were already in Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor’s Instagram comment section, trying to confirm if he was ship sinker.

