Is There still Hope for the Diane & Elozonam Ship? Let's Fill You In On Tuesday's #BBNaija Reunion Show

Kaelo Iyizoba's Short Film "The Lost Village" nominated for People’s Choice Award at Moment International Film Festival 2020

People Have So Much to Say about the Diane & Elozonam Story

Genevieve Nnaji, Akin Omotoso, Cynthia Erivo are Now Members of The Academy

Watch this Short Film "Violated" Addressing Rape and Abuse

"Living in Bondage" Breakout Star, Jidekene Achufusi, Covers the New Issue of Tush Magazine

We’ve Got the Trailer for Diane Russet’s Forthcoming Movie “Storm”

The Housemates talked Sailing & Sinking Relationships on Last Night's #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show

Don't Miss the First Episode of The Naked Convos' New Web Series “My Name Is A-Zed”

Denola Grey, Ini Dima-Okojie & Ireti Doyle Star in Upcoming Movie “DOD”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Still on the road of forgiveness, and fixing broken bridges, Tuesday’s episode was mostly about Elozonam and Diane‘s relationship. Right from the house, fans were seriously rooting for the ship to sail, and we all thought the ship was already sailing even after the BBNaija show, apparently, last night was an eye-opener.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu chatted with the housemates on love, the sailing ‘ships’, and relationships we thought would pass the test of time outside the house, and the housemates present – Jackye, Mercy, Ike, Diane, Elozonam, Esther, Frodd, Kim Oprah, and Omashola.

If you didn’t watch it, we can only say sorry. And catch you up on all you missed, because, you know, BellaNaija’s got your back.

Let’s delve right into it, shall we?

Diane & Elozonam

Last night was a continuation of Monday’s episode. According to speculations, the popular Ghanian actor, Mawuli Gavor might be the reason Diane and Elozonam’s relationship didn’t work out. While Diane gave the unabridged version, Elozonam decided to fill us in on the bridged version involving ‘MG’.

The happily ever after potential relationship hit rock bottom at the BBNaija finale party. Elozonam narrated how before the party, he had questioned a suspicious call between Diane and MG, and she admitted to him that while he was still a part of her life, she was struggling to let go.

Diane invited MG to the party, and according to Elozonam, before MG arrived, Diane wasn’t present, obviously waiting for someone. When MG arrived, he says hi to Elo, then goes to Diane. At the end of the party, Elozonam was waiting for Diane outside. What happened?

Diane came outside, made a phone call, then left with MG, a move that shattered his heart.

After Elozonam gave us the full scoop, Diane pretty much had nothing to say.

Jackye

Jackye confirmed she broke things off with her long-time boyfriend, disclosing that her heart got broken too many times because of his philandering ways. Now, she is moving on to healthier relationships in future.

