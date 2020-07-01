Is There still Hope for the Diane & Elozonam Ship? Let’s Fill You In On Tuesday’s #BBNaija Reunion Show

Still on the road of forgiveness, and fixing broken bridges, Tuesday’s episode was mostly about Elozonam and Diane‘s relationship. Right from the house, fans were seriously rooting for the ship to sail, and we all thought the ship was already sailing even after the BBNaija show, apparently, last night was an eye-opener.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu chatted with the housemates on love, the sailing ‘ships’, and relationships we thought would pass the test of time outside the house, and the housemates present – Jackye, Mercy, Ike, Diane, Elozonam, Esther, Frodd, Kim Oprah, and Omashola.

If you didn’t watch it, we can only say sorry. And catch you up on all you missed, because, you know, BellaNaija’s got your back.

Let’s delve right into it, shall we?

Oh they went to bring Diane back after she walked out 💀💀💀. What’s in store for us?#BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 30, 2020

Diane & Elozonam

Last night was a continuation of Monday’s episode. According to speculations, the popular Ghanian actor, Mawuli Gavor might be the reason Diane and Elozonam’s relationship didn’t work out. While Diane gave the unabridged version, Elozonam decided to fill us in on the bridged version involving ‘MG’.

So all this happened last year, according to Elozonam. But Diane is mentioning Kenyan trip that happened this year again. 💀#BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 30, 2020

The happily ever after potential relationship hit rock bottom at the BBNaija finale party. Elozonam narrated how before the party, he had questioned a suspicious call between Diane and MG, and she admitted to him that while he was still a part of her life, she was struggling to let go.

Diane says she’s done. She wants to move on. She’s upset that Elozonam keeps talking to people about what she tells him in confidence.#BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 30, 2020

So Diane is telling the “MG” story. They went to a party and he dropped her off at the hotel. Elozonam says, “that’s the abridged version.” Diane goes: It’s the truth. Kim knows. What does Kim do? She hides 😩😂😩😂#BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 30, 2020

Diane invited MG to the party, and according to Elozonam, before MG arrived, Diane wasn’t present, obviously waiting for someone. When MG arrived, he says hi to Elo, then goes to Diane. At the end of the party, Elozonam was waiting for Diane outside. What happened?

Diane came outside, made a phone call, then left with MG, a move that shattered his heart.

Elozonam says Diane came to his room after asking to talk. He didn’t want to. He had a friend in his room, and Diane asked who it was. Then she shoved him to see for herself.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 30, 2020

After Elozonam gave us the full scoop, Diane pretty much had nothing to say.

Jackye

Jackye confirmed she broke things off with her long-time boyfriend, disclosing that her heart got broken too many times because of his philandering ways. Now, she is moving on to healthier relationships in future.

Ike thinks Jackye and Mike were just friends. “They never crossed boundaries. They remind me of brother and sister.” That’s valid.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 30, 2020

Jackye says she talked so much about her ex because she wished someone would have told her about how it is to date a man.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 30, 2020