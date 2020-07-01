Finally! Wizkid is Dropping his “Made In Lagos” Album this Month 💃🏽

Wizkid has finally announced that his highly anticipated new album, “Made In Lagos” will be dropping on July 16.

He also announced a lineup via his Instagram story, featuring H.E.R., Damian Marley, Ella Mai, Tems, Burna Boy, Tay Iwar, Terri, and Skepta.

And producers such as P2J, Sarz, Blaqjerzee, Juls, London and Kel P.

Wizkid’s “Made In Lagos” is coming same month as Davido’s “A Better Time” and Burna Boy’s “Twice As Tall“. It’s about to be a Nigerian party world wide.

We can’t wait!