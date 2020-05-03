Music
Is There A Davido x Nicki Minaj Music Collaboration Coming? Possibly!
It’s no longer news that the music industry in Nigeria has successfully gone international and music collaborations between Nigerian artistes and American A-list singers are now a common occurrence.
On Saturday night, Davido took to his Twitter to announce two surprises for his fans; an upcoming album titled “A Better Time” and a song featuring American rapper, Nicki Minaj. Although nothing more was said about the new album which is slated for a July release, we are definitely excited.
OBO X NICKI MINAJ 🔥🔥🔥 prod by SPEROACH!! BARBZ 🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄
— Davido (@davido) May 2, 2020
Album . July … A BETTER TIME
— Davido (@davido) May 2, 2020
247Entco
May 3, 2020 at 11:07 am
Fingers crossed!