Is There A Davido x Nicki Minaj Music Collaboration Coming? Possibly!

It’s no longer news that the music industry in Nigeria has successfully gone international and music collaborations between Nigerian artistes and American A-list singers are now a common occurrence.

On Saturday night, Davido took to his Twitter to announce two surprises for his fans; an upcoming album titled “A Better Time” and a song featuring American rapper, Nicki Minaj. Although nothing more was said about the new album which is slated for a July release, we are definitely excited.

OBO X NICKI MINAJ 🔥🔥🔥 prod by SPEROACH!! BARBZ 🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄 — Davido (@davido) May 2, 2020