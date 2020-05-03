Is There A Davido x Nicki Minaj Music Collaboration Coming? Possibly!

Connect with us

3 hours ago

It’s no longer news that the music industry in Nigeria has successfully gone international and music collaborations between Nigerian artistes and American A-list singers are now a common occurrence.

On Saturday night, Davido took to his Twitter to announce two surprises for his fans; an upcoming album titled “A Better Time” and a song featuring American rapper, Nicki Minaj. Although nothing more was said about the new album which is slated for a July release, we are definitely excited.

1 Comment

  1. 247Entco

    May 3, 2020 at 11:07 am

    Fingers crossed!

    Reply

