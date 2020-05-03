Everything We Know About #BBNaija’s Mike And Perri’s Baby So Far

Congratulations are in order for Big Brother Naija’s star Mike Edwards and his lovely wife Perri Shakes-Drayton who are expecting a baby.

The couple announced the good news with the launch of their joint YouTube vlog “Mike and Perri“.

Here’s everything we know about the baby so far, from their first vlog.

It’s the couple’s first child together

They found out they were pregnant when they returned back home from Nigeria

Perri had taken two pregnancy tests, one was negative and one was positive. A blood test confirmed the pregnancy.

Perri had told Mike she had a stomach bug before breaking the exciting news to him while he was on his way to Miami

Perri’s first emotion was happy tears

The next people to hear the great news were Mike and Perri’s mothers

Mike missed the first scan because he was quarantined in Nigeria and he barely made it out in time for the second scan where they heard the baby’s heartbeat

The sex of their baby is still a secret for the couple

Watch below: