Everything We Know About #BBNaija’s Mike And Perri’s Baby So Far
Congratulations are in order for Big Brother Naija’s star Mike Edwards and his lovely wife Perri Shakes-Drayton who are expecting a baby.
The couple announced the good news with the launch of their joint YouTube vlog “Mike and Perri“.
Here’s everything we know about the baby so far, from their first vlog.
- It’s the couple’s first child together
- They found out they were pregnant when they returned back home from Nigeria
- Perri had taken two pregnancy tests, one was negative and one was positive. A blood test confirmed the pregnancy.
- Perri had told Mike she had a stomach bug before breaking the exciting news to him while he was on his way to Miami
- Perri’s first emotion was happy tears
- The next people to hear the great news were Mike and Perri’s mothers
- Mike missed the first scan because he was quarantined in Nigeria and he barely made it out in time for the second scan where they heard the baby’s heartbeat
- The sex of their baby is still a secret for the couple
Watch below: