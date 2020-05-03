Connect with us

Everything We Know About #BBNaija's Mike And Perri's Baby So Far

Try Out Chef Lola’s Recipe for Crunchy Nigerian Buns | WATCH

How It All Went Down! Watch BTS of "Skinny Girl in Transit" on Abimbola Craig's Vlog

7 Things to Consider Before Starting a Fashion Business | WATCH Bibi Adeniyi's Vlog

Let Ayo Elizabeth Olaogun Teach You Why & How to Add Mangoes to Your Daily Diet | WATCH

Another Hilarious Episode of AY Makun’s “Call To Bar” is Here | WATCH

Don't Miss the New Episode of Film Masterclass with Kunle Afolayan | WATCH

Try Out this Golden Skillet Potatoes Recipe from The Kitchen Muse for Breakfast | WATCH

Relive your Childhood with Classic Mount Zion Movies this May! WATCH "Apoti Eri (The Ark Of God)" | #BNMovieFeature

WATCH the Final Episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Mini-Series On BN TV

Congratulations are in order for Big Brother Naija’s star Mike Edwards and his lovely wife Perri Shakes-Drayton who are expecting a baby.

The couple announced the good news with the launch of their joint YouTube vlog “Mike and Perri“.

Here’s everything we know about the baby so far, from their first vlog.

  • It’s the couple’s first child together
  • They found out they were pregnant when they returned back home from Nigeria
  • Perri had taken two pregnancy tests, one was negative and one was positive. A blood test confirmed the pregnancy.
  • Perri had told Mike she had a stomach bug before breaking the exciting news to him while he was on his way to Miami
  • Perri’s first emotion was happy tears
  • The next people to hear the great news were Mike and Perri’s mothers
  • Mike missed the first scan because he was quarantined in Nigeria and he barely made it out in time for the second scan where they heard the baby’s heartbeat
  • The sex of their baby is still a secret for the couple

Watch below:

