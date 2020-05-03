Connect with us

Victoria Inyama wants her Experience with Domestic Violence to be a Lesson for Survivors

Jackye Madu's Boyfriend is trying to Win Her Back with the Help of his Instagram Followers

Everything We Know About #BBNaija's Mike And Perri's Baby So Far

How It All Went Down! Watch BTS of "Skinny Girl in Transit" on Abimbola Craig's Vlog

Another Hilarious Episode of AY Makun’s “Call To Bar” is Here | WATCH

Don't Miss the New Episode of Film Masterclass with Kunle Afolayan | WATCH

Relive your Childhood with Classic Mount Zion Movies this May! WATCH "Apoti Eri (The Ark Of God)" | #BNMovieFeature

"The Chronicle" by Toka McBaror is all About Spreading Awareness on Coronavirus | Watch

Editi Effiong's "Fishbone" Is Perfect for Movie Night | Watch on BN TV

Watch the Official Trailer for Kayode Kasum's "Kambili - The Whole 30 Yards" starring Nancy Isime, Mawuli Gavor, Sharon Ooja

Victoria Inyama has once again spoken up about domestic violence and abuse, using her marriage as an example.

Speaking on the IG Live of a mental health expert in the UK, Victoria advised anyone in an abusive relationship to get out fast instead of dying in silence. She wrote:

I had a very therapeutic time yesterday on @missmalinsara Instagram live……So many things I hadn’t voiced out, so many I still haven’t said…No Shame! NO APPOLOGIES!!!! 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 I am still on the final stages of being free from him….I always wonder why he still hasn’t DIVORCED me since I am such a BAD person, I thought men Divorce bad women 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️

Anyways, I can tell you everything thing about a Narcissistic Person……

Plsssss I beg anyone in an Abusive relationship to pls leave….There’s help out there…..there are charities…. there’s also the police… I lived in Fear for Years… calling on Pastors & doing Religion all the while slowly dying 💔

Please don’t be like me…….#leave #getoutfast.

