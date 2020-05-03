Movies & TV
Victoria Inyama wants her Experience with Domestic Violence to be a Lesson for Survivors
Victoria Inyama has once again spoken up about domestic violence and abuse, using her marriage as an example.
Speaking on the IG Live of a mental health expert in the UK, Victoria advised anyone in an abusive relationship to get out fast instead of dying in silence. She wrote:
I had a very therapeutic time yesterday on @missmalinsara Instagram live……So many things I hadn’t voiced out, so many I still haven’t said…No Shame! NO APPOLOGIES!!!! 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 I am still on the final stages of being free from him….I always wonder why he still hasn’t DIVORCED me since I am such a BAD person, I thought men Divorce bad women 🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️
Anyways, I can tell you everything thing about a Narcissistic Person……
Plsssss I beg anyone in an Abusive relationship to pls leave….There’s help out there…..there are charities…. there’s also the police… I lived in Fear for Years… calling on Pastors & doing Religion all the while slowly dying 💔
Please don’t be like me…….#leave #getoutfast.
