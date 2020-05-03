Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Jackye Madu's Boyfriend is trying to Win Her Back with the Help of his Instagram Followers

Movies & TV Scoop

Victoria Inyama wants her Experience with Domestic Violence to be a Lesson for Survivors

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Everything We Know About #BBNaija's Mike And Perri's Baby So Far

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

How It All Went Down! Watch BTS of "Skinny Girl in Transit" on Abimbola Craig's Vlog

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Another Hilarious Episode of AY Makun’s “Call To Bar” is Here | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss the New Episode of Film Masterclass with Kunle Afolayan | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Relive your Childhood with Classic Mount Zion Movies this May! WATCH "Apoti Eri (The Ark Of God)" | #BNMovieFeature

Movies & TV Nollywood

"The Chronicle" by Toka McBaror is all About Spreading Awareness on Coronavirus | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Editi Effiong's "Fishbone" Is Perfect for Movie Night | Watch on BN TV

Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Official Trailer for Kayode Kasum's "Kambili - The Whole 30 Yards" starring Nancy Isime, Mawuli Gavor, Sharon Ooja

Movies & TV

Jackye Madu’s Boyfriend is trying to Win Her Back with the Help of his Instagram Followers

BellaNaija.com

Published

53 mins ago

 on

Things seem to be a bit rocky right now for Big Brother Naija’s Jackye Madu and her longtime boyfriend Lami Kosemani.

The media and tech expert took to his Instagram page and shared this apology, asking his girlfriend Jackye to forgive him, in order for him to make things right again.

Kosemani went further to ask his followers to plead on his behalf and help him ask her to forgive and accept him back. Jackye who has since gone private on her Instagram has not responded.

Check out his post below:

You’re my lover, my girlfriend, my best friend, my heart desire and everything I sure would ever want. I cherish this love and will forever be grateful to you for making me realise what true love is… my past is something I ain’t proud of, I had hurt you so much and still you stayed and love me endlessly. My queen usually this would’ve been very hard for me to do but ama do it anyway… please dont leave babe, you’re my world my everything, my fresh air, my morning water, waking up to your face forever is my dream and joy. Please stop hurting me back, dont play the games I played you, it may turn out dirty and I wont be happy seeing u my true love get hurt by another, foreal I’m a G yes but I aint ashamed to say I led you there and I will never be too big to walk myself back to the basics of when our love was the greatest, come back to me my homie, fall for me again my flower, this time I am taking exception for you, the bullet has pierced my chest and I am bleeding badly inside out as I have felt something I have never felt. Like I have done before I wanna make it right again. I promise to make life sweeter like never before and will never get caught up in the bull crap ever again, I love you.

IF YOU LOVE TO LOVE PLEASE GO TO MY BABY’S PAGE AND TELL HER AM SORRY AND I LOVE HER 😍❤️

View this post on Instagram

You’re my lover, my girlfriend, my best friend, my heart desire and everything I sure would ever want. I cherish this love and will forever be grateful to you for making me realise what true love is… my past is something I ain’t proud of, I had hurt you so much and still you stayed and love me endlessly. My queen usually this would’ve been very hard for me to do but ama do it anyway… please dont leave babe, you’re my world my everything, my fresh air, my morning water, waking up to your face forever is my dream and joy. Please stop hurting me back, dont play the games I played you, it may turn out dirty and I wont be happy seeing u my true love get hurt by another, foreal I’m a G yes but I aint ashamed to say I led you there and I will never be too big to walk myself back to the basics of when our love was the greatest, come back to me my homie, fall for me again my flower, this time I am taking exception for you, the bullet has pierced my chest and I am bleeding badly inside out as I have felt something I have never felt. Like I have done before I wanna make it right again. I promise to make life sweeter like never before and will never get caught up in the bull crap ever again, I love you. IF YOU LOVE TO LOVE PLEASE GO TO MY BABY’S PAGE AND TELL HER AM SORRY AND I LOVE HER 😍❤️

A post shared by Oluwasegun Kosemani (@koschmannlamilami) on

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: Hidden Sugars

Fatima Allahnanan: 5 Things You Can Relate To If You’re Fasting This Ramadan

Mfonobong Inyang: May Day 2020 and Skills For the Post-Pandemic Worker

These Things Have Made Us Laugh In the Last 6 Weeks of Lockdown

Chisom J Mefor: Who Is Really Responsible for Exam Malpractice in Nigeria?

Advertisement
css.php