Jackye Madu’s Boyfriend is trying to Win Her Back with the Help of his Instagram Followers

Things seem to be a bit rocky right now for Big Brother Naija’s Jackye Madu and her longtime boyfriend Lami Kosemani.

The media and tech expert took to his Instagram page and shared this apology, asking his girlfriend Jackye to forgive him, in order for him to make things right again.

Kosemani went further to ask his followers to plead on his behalf and help him ask her to forgive and accept him back. Jackye who has since gone private on her Instagram has not responded.

Check out his post below: