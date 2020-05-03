Connect with us

“Thank you for adding colour to my life” – Oba Elegushi’s Sweet Message to Olori Hadiza on their 1st Anniversary

Exactly a year ago, HRH, Oba Saheed Elegushi tied the knot with his second wife, Olori Hadiza, in Yankaba, Kano State. The couple is now celebrating their 1st year anniversary in a sweet way.

The king took to his Instagram to pour encomium on Olori Hadiza whom he describes as an amazing and loving woman who adds colour to his life.

He wrote:

Happy 1st Anniversary to my beautiful wife. The past year has been very amazing because I’ve been married to an amazing and loving woman. Truly, time flies when you are having fun that must be why the last year has flown by so fast. We’ve been married for 365 days, and I’ve loved every second of it. Thank you for adding colour to my world. Happy Anniversary to us. Our best years still lies ahead.

Olori Hadiza also took to her IG page to shower praises on her husband. She wrote:

Wow, It’s Been ‘Ages’ Together! “In the end, it is not the years in your life that count, it’s the life in your years.” Those words of Abraham Lincoln, a former United States President ring true about us.
Like yesterday, it’s a year already and forever to go, Insha Allah.
Although there won’t be any speech-making or merriment today as we observe the Holy Month of Ramadan, with crucial attention to the global challenge posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
But I’ll do at least one thing: reaffirm our vows. It’s for better or worse and till death do us part.
Happy anniversary to us, King G and Queen G





