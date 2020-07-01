Bozoma Saint John is Netflix’s New Chief Marketing Officer

Bozoma “Boz” Saint John has been named the new chief marketing officer of Netflix. She replaces Jackie Lee-Joe, the one-time CMO of BBC Studios.

The former senior exec at Apple, Uber and, most recently Endeavor has nearly 20-year career spans multiple industries. She was also head of the Music and Entertainment Marketing Group at Pepsi-Cola North America.

According to Deadline, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos in a press statement said:

Bozoma Saint John is an exceptional marketer who understands how to drive conversations around popular culture better than almost anyone. As we bring more great stories to our members around the world, she’ll define and lead our next exciting phase of creativity and connection with consumers.

The statement further revealed that Bozoma will start at Netflix this August.

“I’m thrilled to join Netflix, especially at a time when storytelling is critical to our global, societal well-being,” Saint John said, according to Deadline. “I feel honored to contribute my experience to an already dynamic legacy, and to continue driving engagement in the future.”

Sharing the good news on Instagram, Bozoma wrote:

#WATCHmework has taken on a whole new meaning…. I’m so honored, excited and ready!!! LET’S GO TEAM NETFLIX!!! I

Photo Credit: badassboz