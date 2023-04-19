Chude Jideonwo Shares Why He Started His Popular Show #WithChude

Nigerian media personality and entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo has taken to his Instagram page to share the life changing experience that led to him starting his popular show, #WithChude.

Chude, the founder of Joy Inc. and host of the show, #WithChude said this while sharing what he learnt from his conversation with Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters International Christian Centre.

On the origin story of the show, he said:

“I woke up one of those mornings and picked up my phone to find out ‘what are they saying this morning?’ It was horrendous. So I called a team member. I said, ‘Why do they hate me so much?’ He encouraged me, but he wasn’t really speaking to me. So I went to YouTube, and I searched for ‘what to do when people hate you’. The conversation that came up was a conversation between Oprah and Brene Brown on Super Soul Sunday. I listened to the conversation between Oprah and Brene, talking about courage, what to do when you’re in the arena, and people are attacking you. And I tell you, it healed me, it spoke to me, it just covered me. And I said to myself, ‘Wow!’ I said, ‘Wow, I want to have this same kind of conversation. I want somebody to wake up one day and watch my show and feel seen, heard, and covered.”

“And that’s where this show came from. It literally came from a place of deep, deep, deep alienation and pain. When I think of the many important things that have happened in my life, many of the most important things in my life have come out of pain,” he added.

