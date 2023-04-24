Yetty Williams: You Should Make Reading a Part of Your Child’s Life

Many parents struggle with getting their children to read books. This is especially true because in this digital age, children now have several other options to spend their time on or get distracted. Encouraging children to read for leisure can be a challenge, but there are several strategies parents can use to make reading a more enjoyable and rewarding activity for children of all ages. While digital learning materials can be convenient and accessible, physical books offer unique benefits that can enhance comprehension, focus, critical thinking and creativity.

There are several benefits of reading for children. Research suggests that reading a physical book offers several benefits. It is known to improve the language and vocabulary skills of children as they tend to encounter more words. Reading can improve a child’s cognitive skills, including their ability to concentrate, reason, and think critically.

Physical books also offer fewer distractions than digital devices, such as notifications and pop-ups. The experience of turning pages and physically engaging with a book helps to stay engaged and focused.

Some tips to get your child to read more

Make reading a part of your daily routine. Set aside a regular time each day for reading. For instance, before bedtime. Once they start this routine early it will help with screen time distractions as they get older.

Give your child access to different types of age-appropriate reading materials. This can include picture books, fiction, non-fiction, comics, and magazines across various genres.

Help your child set achievable reading goals, like reading for 30 minutes daily or completing a certain number of books in a month. And you can add a reward every time they achieve their reading goals.

Be a good role model and ensure your child sees you reading for leisure. You can also make it part of your family time to talk about the books you are reading together.

Limit screen time. Set limits on screen time and encourage your child to fill the time with reading instead.

Encouraging children to read books is essential for their intellectual and emotional development. As parents, it is crucial to understand that reading can be a fun and rewarding activity for children. By creating a reading-friendly environment at home, setting a positive example, and incorporating different strategies, parents can help their children develop a love for reading that will last a lifetime. Remember, reading is not just a hobby, but a gateway to new ideas, perspectives, and experiences that can enrich a child’s life in countless ways.

So make reading a part of our daily routine and help your children unlock the power of the written word.

***

Feature image: William Fortunato for Pexels