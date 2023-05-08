Fisayo & Olabiyi Met Through a Mutual Friend and Are Now on a Forever Journey!

Time and distance are no match for the power of love. Despite losing each other’s contact for 8 years, Fisayo and Olabiyi crossed paths again and it was as if no time had passed.

They sealed their love in a white wedding and gave us a truckload of beauty to drool over. They made a statement in their gorgeous outfits, proving that they are a stylish pair. Just before the white wedding, they had a traditional wedding where they repped their Yoruba culture with so much elegance. We are totally obsessed with Fisayo and Olabiyi’s wedding photos and we bet you will love them as much as we do!

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Fisayo:

It all began in 2010 when I first met Biyi through a mutual friend. We spoke very briefly on Skype as he was studying in the UK and I was in the US. The long distance and different time zones became a barrier, so we eventually lost contact. Flash forward 8 years later, I moved to the UK. On a night out with a friend, I saw a fine man across the room staring at me and then he approached me with the “you look familiar line.” I obviously thought he was just trying to chat and I was already feeling like a Nollywood actress in a romantic scene.

Then he said his name, and I recognised him immediately. I was in disbelief, I couldn’t believe that after all these years, Biyi was the one standing right in front of me. As we talked, our connection was undeniable. It was as if we had never been apart. We spent the entire night catching up, reliving old memories and creating new ones. And just like that, the spark between us reignited, and a new chapter of our love story began.

Here’s how Fisayo and Olabiyi had their Yoruba traditional engagement

Now we await the bride 😍