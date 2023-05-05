Ezinne Okonkwo of Dewdrops Cake shares Her Inspiring Journey to Success on Omon’s Couch

Connect with us

In this episode, Omon Odike has cake maestro Ezinne Okonkwo, CEO of Dewdrops Cake, on her couch. Ezinne takes us through her journey of starting, scaling and becoming an authority in the cake industry.

Through her passion and determination, Ezinne has built a successful cake business that has gained recognition both locally and internationally. She shares with us some of her insights on what it takes to make it in the competitive cake industry and how she was able to bring the world’s top cake baker, Cake Boss, to Nigeria.

This episode is a must-watch for anyone looking to start their own business or interested in the cake industry. Ezinne’s story is truly inspiring and shows that with hard work, dedication, and passion for what you do, anything is possible.

Watch the video below:

