Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Maria Chike chats with Chude Jideonwo on the Latest Episode of #WithChude

BN TV Inspired

Ezinne Okonkwo of Dewdrops Cake shares Her Inspiring Journey to Success on Omon's Couch

BN TV

A Simple Way To Make The Famous West African Fried Pastry — Akara

BN TV

Zeelicious Foods’ Egusi Soup Recipe Is A Must Try!

BN TV Comedy

10 Skits by Gilmore That Perfectly Capture the Nigerian Experience

BN TV Living

Ditch the Tomatoes & Try Something New with Ify's Mouthwatering Carrot Stew Recipe!

BN TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 6 of Biodun Stephen’s Comedy Web Series “Rofia Tailor Loran”

BN TV Music Scoop

DJ Cuppy Talks About Her Relationship with Ryan Taylor, Music & Living in London on “Brunch With Amel” | Watch

BN TV

Learn How To Make Buns With Dolapo Grey’s Recipe

BN TV

The Second Part of David Folaranmi's Recovery Story on "Healing With Maria" is Here | Watch

BN TV

Maria Chike chats with Chude Jideonwo on the Latest Episode of #WithChude

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Media personality Chude Jideonwo hosted reality TV star Maria Chike on the latest episode of his talk show, #WithChude. During the show, the duo discussed the launch of Maria’s new show, “Healing with Maria,” which aims to help people find healing and purpose.

Maria shared with Chude how she lost her zest for life when she lost her job. She also opened up about how her late father reached her spirit as she grieved and the reasons why she did not tell her mother that she was going into the Big Brother house.

In the course of their conversation, Maria and Chude shared a light moment when they talked about her recent mix-up of Apostle Joshua Selman with Apostle Johnson Suleman. They also delved into the rumours that Maria was dating a married man and why she believes that marriage is not for everyone.

Watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

Head over to watch.withchude.com to watch the full interview. You can also listen to the full podcast on listen.withchude.com.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

css.php