Maria Chike chats with Chude Jideonwo on the Latest Episode of #WithChude

Media personality Chude Jideonwo hosted reality TV star Maria Chike on the latest episode of his talk show, #WithChude. During the show, the duo discussed the launch of Maria’s new show, “Healing with Maria,” which aims to help people find healing and purpose.

Maria shared with Chude how she lost her zest for life when she lost her job. She also opened up about how her late father reached her spirit as she grieved and the reasons why she did not tell her mother that she was going into the Big Brother house.

In the course of their conversation, Maria and Chude shared a light moment when they talked about her recent mix-up of Apostle Joshua Selman with Apostle Johnson Suleman. They also delved into the rumours that Maria was dating a married man and why she believes that marriage is not for everyone.

Watch:

