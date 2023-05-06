AY Makun’s Comedy Special “AY: Spotting The Difference” is Now Streaming on Netflix

Connect with us

Popular Nigerian comedian AY Makun‘s comedy special, “Spotting the Difference,” has premiered on Netflix. It was recorded at Rockhill in Atlanta and attended by a diverse audience from around the world.

In his debut special, AY opens up on pastors, media bias and the untold wonders of medical payment plans.

The premiere of “Spotting the Difference” on Netflix puts AY on the same list as other globally renowned comedians such as Trevor Noah, Kevin Hart, Dave Chappell, and Chris Rock, who have all had their stand-up specials featured on the streaming platform.

Watch “AY: Spotting The Difference” here.

See moments from the show below:

Watch the trailer below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix Nigeria (@naijaonnetflix)

