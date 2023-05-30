Yeni Kuti Opens Up about Her Relationship with Fela Kuti and Living Life on Her Terms on #WithChude

Chude Jideonwo’s guest on this episode of his popular podcast show #WithChude is Nigerian dancer and singer Yeni Kuti.

Yeni opens up about her relationship with her father, Fela Kuti, her family, her brother Femi Kuti, how the family decided to break the news of their father’s death, living life on her terms, and more.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram

