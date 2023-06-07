Check Out This Unique Ẹ̀bà Preparation Technique From Ify’s Kitchen | WATCH

Ẹ̀bà originated from the Yoruba people of southwestern Nigeria and refers to a starchy meal made from processed Cassava flour. Fresh starchy cassava roots are dried, grated, and grilled to produce the popular African cassava (manioc) flour known as Garri . Ẹ̀bà is then prepared in hot boiling water with the Garri.

Also known as “Utara” amongst the Igbo People of southeastern Nigeria, this carbohydrate-rich meal is often eaten with tasty African soups and stews, garnished with beef, stockfish, turkey and many other fleshy protein options.

Hit the ▶ button below for a rare Ẹ̀bà preparation technique that will transform the way you enjoy this meal: