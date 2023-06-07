Check Out This Unique Ẹ̀bà Preparation Technique From Ify’s Kitchen | WATCH

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Ẹ̀bà originated from the Yoruba people of southwestern Nigeria and refers to a starchy meal made from processed Cassava flour. Fresh starchy cassava roots are dried, grated, and grilled to produce the popular African cassava (manioc) flour known as Garri. Ẹ̀bà is then prepared in hot boiling water with the Garri.

Also known as “Utara” amongst the Igbo People of southeastern Nigeria, this carbohydrate-rich meal is often eaten with tasty African soups and stews, garnished with beef, stockfish, turkey and many other fleshy protein options.

Hit the ▶ button below for a rare Ẹ̀bà preparation technique that will transform the way you enjoy this meal:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

