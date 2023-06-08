Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Chika Confronts Haalel About Praise in Episode 3 of MTV Shuga Naija (Season 5)

BN TV Living

Learn How to Make Chilli Oil with Dolapo Grey’s Recipe

BN TV Culture

Check Out This Unique Ẹ̀bà Preparation Technique From Ify's Kitchen | WATCH

BN TV Music

New Video: Tiwa Savage - Pick Up

BN TV

Muno Joins Phyna on Episode 5 of “Junkyard”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Genoveva Umeh is Chinasa Anukam’s Latest Guest on “Is This Seat Taken?”

BN TV Living Sweet Spot

Here's Your Front-Seat View of Bella's Birthday Celebration with Sheggz & Other BBNaija Stars

BN TV

Bryann Talks About His Big Brother Naija Journey & Music on the “Jenni Speaks Podcast”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Teaser for Odunlade Adekola's Forthcoming Film "Orisa (Deity)"

BN TV

Vandora Shares Her Exciting Beach Daycation Experiences on “Vandy Vibes”

BN TV

Chika Confronts Haalel About Praise in Episode 3 of MTV Shuga Naija (Season 5)

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Episode 3 of the new MTV Shuga Naija (season 5) is finally here.

In this episode, Sheila struggles with funding for Y-Hub, while Simi worries about revealing her HIV status to Nasir. Moh gets encouragement from Sheila regarding her family situation and Chika confronts Haalel about Praise. Tolu is keen on being with Nanya, but their relationship takes a complicated turn.

A new episode drops of the show drops every Wednesday.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

css.php