How Oprah Winfrey Spent 2 Days In Marrakech, Morocco | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

8 hours ago

 on

The incredible Oprah Gail Winfrey spent 2 days at one of Africa’s most sought-after destinations — Marrakech, Morocco. Watch her explore the Souk Semmarine, indulge in a thrillingly delicious meal underneath a Moroccan tent, learn about the art of Morroccan rug making through a fascinating process that employs a consortium of 360 women, and dance the night away!

Oprah said 2 days wasn’t enough time to experience so much magnificent culture. See what you think of that when you hit the the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

Credit: @oprah

Avatar photo

Send an email: [email protected]

