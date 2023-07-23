BN TV
How Oprah Winfrey Spent 2 Days In Marrakech, Morocco | WATCH
The incredible Oprah Gail Winfrey spent 2 days at one of Africa’s most sought-after destinations — Marrakech, Morocco. Watch her explore the Souk Semmarine, indulge in a thrillingly delicious meal underneath a Moroccan tent, learn about the art of Morroccan rug making through a fascinating process that employs a consortium of 360 women, and dance the night away!
Oprah said 2 days wasn’t enough time to experience so much magnificent culture. See what you think of that when you hit the the ▶ button below to watch:
